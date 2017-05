ZURICH, July 28 Michel Platini, the head of European soccer's governing body UEFA, is to announce in the next few days that he will stand for the presidency of FIFA, a source close to the former France international told Reuters on Tuesday.

Platini has already been installed as bookmakers' favourite to succeed Sepp Blatter when the election is held next February and had been widely expected to stand.

