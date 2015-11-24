Soccer-English Football League launches streaming service for overseas fans
MANCHESTER, England, May 3 The English Football League is launching a streaming broadcast service targeted at overseas fans of Championship and lower league clubs.
PARIS Nov 24 Michel Platini, who hopes to become head of world soccer's governing body FIFA, could face a life ban from the sport over a payment he received from FIFA head Sepp Blatter, a spokesman for the Frenchman's lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday.
A probe into the 2 million Swiss franc ($1.97 million) payment from FIFA to UEFA president Platini in 2011 forms part of a broader corruption scandal shaking the world soccer body. ($1 = 1.0175 Swiss francs) (Editing by: Ossian Shine)
MANCHESTER, England, May 3 The English Football League is launching a streaming broadcast service targeted at overseas fans of Championship and lower league clubs.
BARCELONA, May 3 Manchester United were given a much-needed boost in defence ahead of their Europa League semi-final first leg at Celta Vigo as coach Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday that Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly had all been passed fit. Centre backs Smalling and Jones have not played for six weeks since getting injured on England duty while Bailly has recovered after being forced off during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Swansea City.