BERNE Former FIFA presidential candidate Prince Ali bin Al Hussein of Jordan has described Michel Platini's decision to stand for the post in February's election as "not good for FIFA."

UEFA president Platini announced earlier on Wednesday that he intended to stand in the election to choose a replacement for outgoing Sepp Blatter.

"Platini is not good for FIFA," said Prince Ali, who also lost his place on FIFA's executive committee in May, in a statement. "Football’s fans and players deserve better.

"FIFA is engulfed in scandal. We must stop doing business as usual. The practice of back-room, under-the-table deals must end," he added.

Prince Ali, who is yet to announce whether he intends to run again, said he would be consulting individual football federations in the coming week "about what is in the best interests of football.

"What is clear is that FIFA needs new, independent leadership, untainted by the practices of the past," he declared.

The Jordanian withdrew from the previous election on May 29 after receiving 73 votes to Blatter's 133 in the first round of voting.

However, Blatter, in a shock announcement four days later, said he would lay down his mandate as FIFA was engulfed by a bribery scandal being investigated by U.S., Swiss and other law enforcement agencies.

The scandal has plunged FIFA into the worst crisis in its 111-year history.

The Dutch football federation, whose president Michael van Praag withdrew from the May presidential race one week before the election, said Platini was a "serious candidate" to replace the Swiss.

"There is a real chance of more candidates putting themselves forward," the federation added. "Only when these names are known will the board take a decision about its stance in the Feb. 26 elections."

The deadline for candidates to formally present their nominations, with support, is Oct. 26. They will also have to undergo integrity checks, led by Domenico Scala, head of the ad-hoc election committee.

