PARIS Michel Platini will resign from his role as head of European soccer federation UEFA, one of his lawyers told Reuters on Monday, shortly after news that a sports court had maintained but reduced the Frenchman's ban from soccer for ethics violations.

Lawyer Yves Wehrli, contacted in the wake of the court ruling in Switzerland, said that Platini would resign "in the coming days".

