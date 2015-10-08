ZURICH European soccer's governing body UEFA confirmed that its president Michel Platini will step aside from his official duties after he was provisionally suspended for 90 days by FIFA's ethics committee on Thursday.

"Michel Platini is currently suspended and will therefore not perform his officials duties for the time being. As such he did not attend the meeting of the UEFA executive committee today and has cancelled several official trips," said UEFA in a statement.

"UEFA is fully aware of its responsibilities under the relevant provisions of the statutes."

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)