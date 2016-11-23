Soccer-Tottenham sign off from the Lane in a blaze of glory
LONDON, May 14 As farewell parties go, the one that ended an era at Tottenham Hotspur's White Hart Lane on Sunday was close to perfection.
ZURICH Nov 23 Northern Ireland and Wales are facing disciplinary action by FIFA for displaying signs which included poppies during World Cup qualifiers earlier this month.
Supporters held up cards to form poppy mosaics in the stands before Northern Ireland's match at home to Azerbaijan on Nov. 11 and Wales' match against Serbia the following day.
Players also wore black armbands.
Soccer's governing body said its disciplinary committee had opened proceedings against the Northern Irish and Welsh FAs "in relation to several incidents involving the display of signs."
The laws of the game, drawn up by the International Football Association Board (IFAB), state that players' kit "must not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images."
The IFAB includes representatives of each of the British football associations and four representatives from FIFA.
FIFA has already opened disciplinary proceedings against England and Scotland after they wore poppies on black armbands in their Nov. 11 qualifying match at Wembley. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)
May 14 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 22 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 21 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Christian Benteke (Crystal Palac