Juan Angel Napout, president of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) speaks before the draw of the 2015 Copa Sudamericana tournament at the CONMEBOL headquarters in Luque, on the outskirts of Asuncion July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno/Files

ZURICH Switzerland's Federal Office of Justice (FOJ) named Alfredo Hawit of Honduras, acting president of CONCACAF, and Juan Angel Napout of Paraguay, the head of CONMEBOL, as the two FIFA officials arrested in Zurich on Thursday.

"The two FIFA officials arrested in Zurich on the instructions of the Federal Office of Justice were today also given hearings by the Zurich cantonal police on the U.S. arrest requests," the FOJ said in a statement. "They are opposing their extradition to the USA."

The FOJ said it would now ask the United States to submit a formal extradition request within 40 days.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)