Lahiri finds water three times at 18th hole
Indian Anirban Lahiri came within a stroke of carding the highest score at the 18th hole in Players Championship history on Friday as the TPC Sawgrass claimed another victim on Friday.
ZURICH World soccer body FIFA said its ethics committee on Wednesday opened formal adjudicatory proceedings against former soccer executives Luis Bedoya and Sergio Jadue.
"The chairman of the adjudicatory chamber has studied the reports (submitted by the investigatory chamber) carefully and decided to institute formal proceedings against the two officials," FIFA's adjudicatory chamber said in a statement without giving further details.
Bedoya is a former member of the FIFA Executive Committee and former president of the Colombian Football Federation, while Sergio Jadue is a former president of the Chilean Football Federation. Both are also former vice-presidents of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL).
MADRID Rafa Nadal set up an intriguing Madrid Open semi-final against Novak Djokovic by overcoming Belgian David Goffin 7-6(3) 6-2 in a high-quality last-eight match on Friday.