President of Chile's Football Federation Sergio Jadue speaks at the draw of the 2015 Copa Sudamericana tournament at the CONMEBOL headquarters in Luque, on the outskirts of Asuncion July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno/Files

ZURICH World soccer body FIFA said its ethics committee on Wednesday opened formal adjudicatory proceedings against former soccer executives Luis Bedoya and Sergio Jadue.

"The chairman of the adjudicatory chamber has studied the reports (submitted by the investigatory chamber) carefully and decided to institute formal proceedings against the two officials," FIFA's adjudicatory chamber said in a statement without giving further details.

Bedoya is a former member of the FIFA Executive Committee and former president of the Colombian Football Federation, while Sergio Jadue is a former president of the Chilean Football Federation. Both are also former vice-presidents of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL).

