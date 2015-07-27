GENEVA, July 27 People like FIFA President Sepp Blatter deserve the Nobel prize, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview broadcast on Switzerland's RTS television news on Monday.

"I think people like Mr Blatter or the heads of big international sporting federations, or the Olympic Games, deserve a special recognition. If there is anyone who deserves the Nobel prize, it's those people," he said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Ralph Boulton)