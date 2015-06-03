DUBAI, June 3 Qatar's stock market closed nearly flat on Wednesday after a brief, sharp sell-off triggered by Sepp Blatter's surprise resignation from world soccer body FIFA, which could raise the risk of Doha losing the right to host the 2022 World Cup.

Most stocks fell in a wave of selling by local retail investors shortly after the market opened, with the Doha index sliding as much as 3.2 percent to a seven-week low.

The government is pouring billions of dollars into preparations to host the Cup; any disruption to that spending could potentially hurt the bottom lines of real estate companies and banks.

Corruption probes into FIFA by Swiss and U.S. authorities have raised the prospect of key decisions made on Blatter's watch, such as the award of the Cup to Qatar in a 2010 vote, being reviewed.

Blatter's resignation "is the primary driver for sure" of the Doha market, said Amer Khan, senior executive at Shuaa Asset Management in Dubai. "As and when further developments take place, the market will react."

But by the close on Wednesday, institutions and other buyers had come back to the market, pushing most stocks back up to near their original levels. The index finished down just 0.02 percent.

Qatar has denied any wrongdoing in the World Cup bidding process, and it is expected to fight strongly against any attempt to deprive it of the event.

Even if it did lose the Cup, the world's biggest natural gas exporter could easily afford the waste of several billions of dollars building unused stadiums, and analysts believe most of its major infrastructure building plans would go ahead anyway, since they are not primarily aimed at World Cup visitors.

Most of the day's big losing stocks were affected by factors other than soccer. Ezdan Holding, which dropped 2.6 percent, is in a profit-taking period after surging on its inclusion in MSCI's emerging markets index last month.

Vodafone Qatar, down 2.5 percent, posted a widening quarterly loss on Wednesday.

Conglomerate Aamal Holding, which fell 1.8 percent, had said in a March presentation on its website that it was placed to benefit from World Cup-related infrastructure spending. It is a parter of Qatar's football association and sponsors the national soccer team and domestic leagues. (Editing by Andrew Torchia/Jeremy Gaunt)