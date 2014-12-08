LONDON Dec 8 FIFA will take no disciplinary action against Croatian side HNK Rijeka following Manchester City's allegation of racism during an under-21 friendly in July, world soccer's governing body said on Monday.

"There were not enough elements to justify the opening of disciplinary proceedings," FIFA said in a statement.

"The chairman of the FIFA disciplinary committee was pleased to observe that Davor Suker, the Croatian Football Federation president, and Patrick Vieira engaged positively to work through the issue," added FIFA.

Vieira, City's development coach, took his side off the pitch after French teenager Seko Fofana, 19, complained he suffered racial abuse in the friendly played in Novigrad, western Croatia.

Fofana was sent off for an off-the-ball challenge shortly before half-time, and then made the allegations which led to the match being abandoned.

Rijeka youth coach Ranko Buteka vehemently denied any of his players racially insulted any City player, saying Vieira may have led his team off at halftime because Rijeka were too strong for them. They were leading 1-0 when the incident happened. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Alan Baldwin)