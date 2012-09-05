Tearful French favourite Kiki dumped out in Paris
PARIS Chants of "Kiki-Kiki-Kiki" resonated around Court Philippe-Chatrier on Tuesday, but the echoes of that sonic support are all that remain of the local fans' big hope for a French Open champion.
ZURICH Brazil stayed outside the top ten of FIFA's highly questioned ranking system on Wednesday, with England, Denmark and Greece all ahead of the five-times world champions.
The South Americans, who hit an all-time low of 13th last month, climbed one place to 12th thanks to a 3-0 friendly win in Sweden.
But their placing, one below Greece, is still surprisingly low as they have won 10 of their 13 full internationals played in the last year, with their only defeats against Argentina and Mexico during a tour of the United States in June.
In May, they outclassed tenth-placed Denmark 3-1 in a friendly.
England remained third, a position which many critics feel is too high given their lacklustre results over the last two years.
They are three places above Italy, who beat them on penalties at Euro 2012 in the quarter-final and went on to reach the final.
World and European champion Spain stayed top, ahead of Germany who were outclassed as they lost 3-1 to seventh-placed Argentina in a friendly last month.
Uruguay, fifth, are South America's highest-placed team.
Mali (32nd) and Libya (36th) both recorded their highest-ever rankings.
1. (1) Spain
2. (2) Germany
3. (3) England
4. (5) Portugal
5. (4) Uruguay
6. (6) Italy
7. (7) Argentina
8. (8) Netherlands
9. (9) Croatia
10. (10) Denmark
Last month's rankings in brackets
(Reporting by Brian Homewood. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
PARIS Chants of "Kiki-Kiki-Kiki" resonated around Court Philippe-Chatrier on Tuesday, but the echoes of that sonic support are all that remain of the local fans' big hope for a French Open champion.
LONDON A young Sri Lanka team must play with arrogance if they are to upset holders India in Thursday's Champions Trophy match at the Oval, former captain Kumar Sangakkara has said.