Uruguay's national soccer team poses before their friendly soccer match against Romania at National Arena in Bucharest February 29, 2012. Top (L-R): Edison Roberto Cavani Gomez, Diego Forlan Corazon, Nelson Fernando Muslera, Jose Martin Caceres Silva, Diego Alfredo Lugano,... REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel/Files

BERNE Uruguay reached an all-time high of third place in the FIFA rankings on Wednesday while Spain stayed top and Germany moved into second.

The Copa America champions' climb from fourth place was due to the mathematical intricacies of the rankings system as they have not played a game since the previous rankings were issued on March 7.

Netherlands dropped to fourth from second, the first time the Dutch have been out of the top three since June 2010.

Rankings (last month's positions in brackets)

1. (1) Spain

2. (3) Germany

3. (4) Uruguay

4. (2) Netherlands

5. (7) Portugal

6. (5) Brazil

7. (6) England

8. (10) Croatia

9. (11) Denmark

10. (8) Argentina

