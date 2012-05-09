India are not invincible, says Kohli
LONDON India captain Virat Kohli said his team were not invincible after the defending champions allowed Sri Lanka to chase down a target of 322 to win a pulsating Champions Trophy match at The Oval on Thursday.
BERNE Argentina moved above Denmark into ninth place in the FIFA world rankings, the only change in the leading positions following a quiet month of international soccer.
World champions Spain continued to top the rankings ahead of the defence of their European Championship next month.
Germany stayed second, above Uruguay who climbed to their highest ever position of third in April.
Rankings (last month's positions in brackets)
1. (1) Spain
2. (2) Germany
3. (3) Uruguay
4. (4) Netherlands
5. (5) Portugal
6. (6) Brazil
7. (7) England
8. (8) Croatia
9. (10) Argentina
10. (9) Denmark
Malaysian player Mohd Farizal Bin Marlias has been banned for a year and fined $40,000 for violent conduct against match officials during Johor Darul Ta'zim's AFC Cup match against the Philippines' Ceres Negros, the Asian Football Confederation said on Friday.