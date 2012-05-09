The sun is reflected on the FIFA logo in front of the FIFA headquarters in Zurich May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/files

BERNE Argentina moved above Denmark into ninth place in the FIFA world rankings, the only change in the leading positions following a quiet month of international soccer.

World champions Spain continued to top the rankings ahead of the defence of their European Championship next month.

Germany stayed second, above Uruguay who climbed to their highest ever position of third in April.

Rankings (last month's positions in brackets)

1. (1) Spain

2. (2) Germany

3. (3) Uruguay

4. (4) Netherlands

5. (5) Portugal

6. (6) Brazil

7. (7) England

8. (8) Croatia

9. (10) Argentina

10. (9) Denmark

(Reporting by Mike Collett)