Athletics - Wanjiru holds of Bekele in London
LONDON Kenyan Daniel Wanjiru held off a late charge from Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele to win the London Marathon on Sunday in two hours five minutes 48 seconds.
There was no change in the top five of the monthly FIFA rankings which were published on Thursday by soccer's governing body.
1. (1) Spain
2. (2) Germany
3. (3) Argentina
4. (4) Portugal
5. (5) Colombia
6. (7) Uruguay
7. (6) Switzerland
8. (8) Italy
9. (9) Brazil
10. (11) Belgium
Reporting by Brian Homewood
LONDON Late goals from Eden Hazard and Nemanja Matric settled a rip-roaring FA Cup semi-final 4-2 in Chelsea's favour over title rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on Saturday.