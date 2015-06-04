LONDON Belgium have moved second in the FIFA rankings released on Thursday, their highest ever position.

World champions Germany remain top, but Belgium have moved above Argentina who drop down to third.

The top 10 remained virtually the same although Switzerland have fallen from ninth to 11th.

Belgium are top of Group B in their Euro 2016 qualifying group and face second-placed Wales next week.

England dropped a place to 15th, below Costa Rica.

