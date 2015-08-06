Aug 6 Belgium moved ahead of Germany into second place in the updated FIFA rankings released on Thursday after the world champions had points devalued from last year's triumph in Brazil.

Argentina still top the rankings ahead of the European duo, with Chile, who beat Gerardo Martino's side in the final of the Copa America last month, moving back into the top 10 at the expense of Netherlands, who fell seven places to 12th.

Mexico rocketed up 14 places in the rankings to 26th after they lifted their seventh Gold Cup last month, while beaten finalists Jamaica moved up 21 places to 55th after their surprise run.

Of the 29 matches that were played in the ranking window, 26 of them were at the Gold Cup, with fellow CONCACAF sides United States (29th), Costa Rica (38th) and Trinidad and Tobago (55th) all seeing ranking improvements following their play in America.

Mexico now are the top rated side in the region, with Algeria (19th) leading the way in Africa, Iran (41st) in Asia and New Zealand (135th) in Oceania.

Elsewhere, Wales moved up to a best-ever ranking place of ninth, just one spot behind rivals England.

Austria (14th), Slovakia (14th), Albania (22nd), Congo (43rd) and Guam (146th) also achieved their best ever ranking.

- - - -

FIFA world rankings published on Thursday (July position in parentheses):

1. Argentina (1)

2. Belgium (3)

3. Germany (2)

4. Colombia (4)

5. Brazil (6)

6. Portugal (7)

7. Romania (8)

8. England (9)

9. Wales (10)

10. Chile (11)