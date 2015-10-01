LONDON, Oct 1 Wales, who moved up to eighth and Austria, who are now 11th, have reached their highest-ever positions in the FIFA world rankings since they were introduced 23 years ago. Austria qualified last month for Euro 2016 while Wales, who reached a previous high of ninth in September, are within one point of sealing a spot at the finals in France. Spain, world champions in 2010, moved back into the top 10 after a three-month absence, climbing from 11th to sixth in the monthly chart that was published on Thursday. Argentina remain top ahead of Germany who rose one place to second, just ahead of Belgium who slipped to third. Romania, seventh last month, dropped down to 13th. The biggest movers in the top 50 are Norway (up 35 places to 34th) and Cape Verde Islands (up 15 to 41st). Top 10: (Last month's position in brackets) 1 (1) Argentina 2 (3) Germany 3 (2) Belgium 4 (6) Portugal 5 (4) Colombia 6 (11) Spain 7 (5) Brazil 8 (9) Wales 9 (8) Chile 10 (10) England (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Tony Jimenez)