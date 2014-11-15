President of the German Soccer Federation (DFL) Reinhard Rauball gestures during a news conference after the DFL meeting in Frankfurt December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/Files

BERLIN The head of the German football league (DFL) said the crisis at FIFA over the 2022 and 2018 World Cup bid process could raise questions about its credibility and thoughts of Europe breaking away from world soccer's governing body.

World soccer's governing body was plunged into chaos this week when FIFA ethics judge Hans-Joachim Eckert said there were no grounds to reopen the controversial process which led to Russia being given the 2018 finals and Qatar the 2022 tournament.

Allegations of corruption and bribery surrounding the process have accompanied FIFA and the host nations ever since.

Three hours after Eckert's statement, former U.S. prosecutor Garcia, who led the investigation over an 18-month period, said Eckert's 42-page statement had misrepresented his report and that he would take the case to the FIFA appeals committee.

"It was a serious attempt to process the issues regarding the 2018 World Cup and 2022 World Cup," DFL President Reinhard Rauball told Kicker magazine on Saturday.

"The result is the communication nuclear meltdown which rocks the foundations of FIFA as I have never experienced it," said Rauball, who is not a member of FIFA.

The DFL is in charge of Germany's top two professional divisions.

Rauball, who is also chairman of Borussia Dortmund, said FIFA should make the report public in order to see "what was accused and how it was evaluated."

"Two things must happen," he said. "Not only publishing the ethics commission decision but also the appeal by Mr Garcia so it is clear what is being accused and how it was evaluated."

"Also what was not taken into account and if it was correct to leave those things out," he said.

Rauball, who has been critical in the past of FIFA's decision to award the World Cup to Qatar, said if that did not happen then questions would be asked about whether FIFA was the right body to lead football.

"If that does not happen and this crisis is not solved credibly then one has to think about the question whether one is still in good hands at FIFA," he said.

"One option that would be seriously considered is for UEFA to break away from FIFA."

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)