ZURICH, July 20 FIFA is to set up an 11-man taskforce to propose reforms aimed at cleaning itself up after a series of scandals, soccer's governing body said on Monday.

FIFA said the proposals for reform included "centralised integrity checks for Executive Committee members, the introduction of term limits, higher standards of governance at all levels of football structures."

The task force would present its conclusions to the executive committee in September, and this in turn would suggest reforms to FIFA's Congress which has the power to alter the federation's statutes.

FIFA has been under pressure to carry out reforms following a series of scandals over the past few years.