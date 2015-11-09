Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo poses for photographers on the red carpet at the world premiere of ''Ronaldo'' at Leicester Square in London, Britain November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON World Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo is not clever enough to become FIFA president one day in the future, he told Reuters on Monday.

The Real Madrid and Portugal forward was in London to attend the opening of his film 'Ronaldo' along with Alex Ferguson, the former manager of his old club Manchester United.

"The people who really know me, they are not going to be surprised about the movie," Ronaldo told Reuters.

Real's leading goal-scorer said he had no desire to move into a career in football administration, particularly the role of president of governing body FIFA which will be decided in February following huge controversy over incumbent Sepp Blatter.

"I'm not that smart to be president. I do not worry about that or about what is going to happen in my future," Ronaldo said.

"I think I'm still able to play a few more years of football but in the future I have other projects that will be more interesting than being president."

The film, made by the team behind documentaries on racing driver Ayrton Senna and singer Amy Winehouse, looks at Ronaldo's professional career and dwells on tender moments with his young son.

"You have a chance to see the real Cristiano," Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes said.

Ronaldo, 30, is captain of Portugal who last month secured their place in next year's European Championship in France.

"I will help the team and I will give my best like always and let's see what happens," he said. "I am looking forward to that."

(Writing by Ed Osmond; Editing by Tony Jimenez)