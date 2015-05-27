(Adds Rousseff comments, details on arrests, background)
MEXICO CITY May 27 Brazil's President Dilma
Rousseff called on Wednesday for a comprehensive investigation
of wrongdoing in soccer after U.S. and Swiss authorities
announced separate inquiries into the activities of the game's
powerful governing body, FIFA.
Speaking to reporters on a visit to Mexico City, Rousseff
said she believed the probes, which embroiled a senior Brazilian
soccer figure, would help Brazil, and she urged authorities to
look into all tournaments and soccer activities.
Among those detained was Jose Maria Marin, former head of
the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).
"All investigations on this issue are very important," she
said. "I think it will allow soccer to become more professional.
I don't see how it can endanger Brazilian soccer."
On Wednesday, Swiss police arrested seven senior FIFA
officials in Zurich on corruption charges as authorities
announced a criminal probe into the awarding of the next two
World Cups.
U.S. authorities said nine soccer officials and five sports
media and promotions executives faced corruption charges
involving more than $150 million in bribes.
Brazil hosted the soccer World Cup in 2014 and has won the
tournament five times.
