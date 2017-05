The logo of soccer's international governing body FIFA is seen on its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

MOSCOW The organizing committee of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Russia said on Wednesday it is ready to cooperate with the relevant authorities investigating the 2018 and 2022 World Cup bidding process.

The committee's press service said in an emailed statement that the 2018 World Cup bid campaign was fully compliant with the rules and statues of the soccer world governing body, FIFA.

