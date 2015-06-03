Blatter did not speak to U.S. investigators, lawyer says
ZURICH Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has not spoken to United States prosecutors in Switzerland, his U.S.-based lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday.
MOSCOW The head of Russia's Olympic Committee said on Wednesday he did not expect any boycotts of the World Cup finals in 2018, which his country is due to host.
Speaking a day after Sepp Blatter's resignation as FIFA president and following calls by some foreign officials for a boycott of the tournament, Alexander Zhukov was quoted by RIA news agency as saying: "I think there will be no kind of boycotts."
"We have heard statements, including from politicians ... but I think the sporting community will never do it and won't allow the world of sport to be split," he said.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
ZURICH Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has not spoken to United States prosecutors in Switzerland, his U.S.-based lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday.
Two Bangladesh club cricketers who deliberately conceded runs to protest against poor umpiring in the Dhaka Second Division Cricket League have been banned from cricket for 10 years, local media reported on Tuesday.