MOSCOW The head of Russia's Olympic Committee said on Wednesday he did not expect any boycotts of the World Cup finals in 2018, which his country is due to host.

Speaking a day after Sepp Blatter's resignation as FIFA president and following calls by some foreign officials for a boycott of the tournament, Alexander Zhukov was quoted by RIA news agency as saying: "I think there will be no kind of boycotts."

"We have heard statements, including from politicians ... but I think the sporting community will never do it and won't allow the world of sport to be split," he said.

