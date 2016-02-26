Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko speaks to the media during a news conference following a meeting held to hear reports and elect new officials of Russia's Athletics Federation (ARAF) in Moscow, Russia, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files

MOSCOW Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Friday Gianni Infantino's election as FIFA president would help soccer's world governing body overcome its problems, Russian news agencies reported.

"I am happy. We supported him from the start. I hope that everything that has been planned will be realised. World football needs such a pragmatist," Mutko was quoted as saying after Swiss Infantino won Friday's vote in Zurich.

Russia has been chosen to stage the 2018 World Cup, although Swiss authorities are probing whether corruption played a role in the awarding of the hosting rights to the Russians and also to Qatar who are due to hold the 2022 tournament.

