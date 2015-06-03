JOHANNESBURG South African Football Association officials will no longer be appearing at a scheduled Wednesday press conference to address allegations around a possible bribe paid during the 2010 World Cup bidding process.

Media invited to a mid-day conference in Johannesburg to be addressed by sports minister Fikile Mbalula and members of the 2010 World Cup local organising committee but reporters have been told only the minister will be speaking to the press.

It means that organising committee chairman Irvin Khoza and high profile chief executive officer Danny Jordaan remain to address allegations that the South African bid team agreed a $10 million inducement to former FIFA vice president Jack Warner and other CONCACAF members in return for their votes.

Mbalula has already held a press conference in the last days to deny any wrong dong on the part of the South African government.

