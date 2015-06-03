JOHANNESBURG South Africa have again denied that a payment of $10 million to former FIFA vice president Jack Warner during their successful bid for the 2010 World Cup was a bribe.

Sports minister Fikile Mbalula on Wednesday told a news conference that neither South Africa's government nor the 2010 World Cup bid and organising committee bought votes for the right to host the finals.

