Kuwait's member of the FIFA executive committee Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah of Kuwait waves as he takes a break during an extraordinary meeting of the FIFA Executive Committee in front of FIFA's headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The president of the Asian Football Confederation, Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, has put his name forward as a candidate in FIFA's presidential election, the AFC said in a statement on Monday.

The Bahraini, who is closely allied with Kuwaiti Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, one of the most powerful figures in the Olympic movement, canvassed opinion from Asian football associations last week before making his decision.