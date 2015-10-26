Sanchez, Giroud send Arsenal up to fifth
Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud were on target as Arsenal won 2-0 at Southampton on Wednesday to move up to fifth in the Premier League and fuel their hopes of a late push for the top four.
The president of the Asian Football Confederation, Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, has put his name forward as a candidate in FIFA's presidential election, the AFC said in a statement on Monday.
The Bahraini, who is closely allied with Kuwaiti Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, one of the most powerful figures in the Olympic movement, canvassed opinion from Asian football associations last week before making his decision.
Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has returned to training after recovering from injuries sustained during last month's attack on the team bus prior to their Champions League quarter-final tie against AS Monaco.