LONDON Aug 14 FIFA presidential candidate Michel Platini has won the key backing of the head of the Asian Football Confederation, Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

Sheikh Salman said in a statement backing the UEFA president on Friday that the world governing body would "need a leadership with experience, wisdom and ability to bring back stability to FIFA.

"Mr. Platini boasts such characteristics and has an ambitious vision to renew belief in the organisation," he said.

