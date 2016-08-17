SAFA (South African football association) president Kirsten Nematandani (L) congratulates Gordon Igesund, the new head coach of the South African national soccer team after the announcement in Johannesburg, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/Files

ZURICH FIFA investigators proposed on Wednesday at least a six-year ban and a fine of at least 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,393) for Kirsten Nematandani, former president of the South African Football Association, for alleged ethics violations.

The investigators said in a statement on Wednesday they also recommended lifelong bans for former Zimbabwe Football Association executive Jonathan Musavengana and former Togo coach Banna Tchanile for alleged bribery and corruption violations.

The investigation arose in relation to the trio's conduct in organising international friendly matches in South Africa in 2010. The investigatory chamber of the global soccer body's Ethics Committee now passes its findings to the panel's adjudicatory chamber.

($1 = 0.9622 Swiss francs)

