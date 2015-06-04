Domenico Scala, Chairman of the FIFA's Audit and Compliance Committee addresses a news conference at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

ZURICH The independent chairman of FIFA's audit and compliance committee, Domenico Scala, has taken himself out of the running to succeed Sepp Blatter as head of world soccer's governing body, a spokesman for Scala said on Thursday.

"He will not take on an operational role within FIFA," a spokesman for Scala told Reuters.

Scala, who spoke directly after Blatter on Tuesday said he would step down as FIFA president in the wake of a corruption investigation that now includes the 79-year-old chief himself, and had been among those considered as candidates to succeed Blatter.

