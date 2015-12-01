(Repeats adding additional codes, no change to text)
By Ken Ferris
LONDON Dec 1 Leading sponsors of soccer's world
governing body have demanded independent oversight of FIFA's
reform process in an open letter published on Tuesday ahead of a
key meeting to finalise proposed reforms at the scandal-plagued
organisation.
The companies -- Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, Adidas, The
Coca-Cola Company, McDonald's Corp and Visa Inc. -- aimed their
letter at FIFA's executive committee, which meets this week.
FIFA's reform committee chairman Francois Carrard will put
its recommendations to the executive committee on Wednesday and
Thursday and they will be publicly presented afterwards.
Last month the reform committee published its "preliminary
recommendations" which suggested an age limit of 74 for all
leading officials, but only mentioned term-limits for the
president, who would be restricted to three mandates.
The final list of proposed reforms will be put to FIFA's 209
member associations at an emergency Congress in February.
FIFA is facing unprecedented pressure to overhaul its
governance and improve transparency following the May indictment
by U.S. authorities of 14 soccer officials and sports marketing
executives on corruption-related charges.
Many of those indicted by U.S. authorities had served on
FIFA's executive committee or other FIFA panels.
"We are aware of the positive work that the reform committee
has been doing on governance reform but we still believe any
reforms should be subject to independent oversight," the
sponsors' letter, published on www.coca-colacompany.com, said.
"It has also become clear to us that such independent
oversight needs to run long-term through the implementation and
evolution of the reform process.
"We encourage you to become champions of this independent
oversight as it will only enhance FIFA's credibility."
UNPRECEDENTED PRESSURE
Domenico Scala, who heads FIFA's audit and compliance
committee, has produced an extensive package of proposed reforms
that he has made public and given to the executive committee.
They include 12-year term limits for elected FIFA officials
from the president down, full disclosure of the financial
compensation of the president, general secretary and executive
committee members, and more detailed integrity checks on members
of committees.
The sponsors' letter added: "We urge you (the executive
committee members) to embrace positive changes and recognize
that this is just one step toward creating a credible future for
FIFA."
The companies also said transparency, accountability,
respect for human rights, integrity, leadership and gender
equality were crucial to the future of FIFA.
"Reforms can set the proper framework for these
characteristics, but a cultural change is also needed," the
letter added. "The culture change has to begin within FIFA and
filter through to the Confederations and FIFA's Football
Associations."
The FIFA crisis escalated in October when its president Sepp
Blatter and UEFA chief Michel Platini, who had been favourite to
succeed him, were banned for 90 days by FIFA's ethics committee
pending a full investigation into a two million Swiss francs
($1.95 million) payment from FIFA to Platini in 2011.
Swiss public prosecutors are also investigating alleged
irregularities in decisions to award the 2018 World Cup to
Russia and the 2022 tournament to Qatar, both taken at a vote in
Zurich in December 2010.
($1 = 1.0270 Swiss francs)
(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Toby Davis)