By Brett Wolf
| ST. LOUIS, June 4
ST. LOUIS, June 4 Many criminals and some
legitimate businessmen who don't want the U.S. government to be
informed of their financial activity rely on a simple tactic:
break up bank deposits and withdrawals so that each is under
$10,000.
In reality, though, this tactic often backfires. It can
expose them to closer scrutiny from both the banks and federal
law enforcers than they may otherwise have attracted, said
current and former law enforcement officials.
In unrelated cases, former Speaker of the House Dennis
Hastert and Daryan and Daryll Warner, sons of former FIFA
vice-president Jack Warner, learned the lesson the hard way.
Last week it emerged that they had all been accused of the
federal crime known as "structuring."
Hastert, who left Congress in 2007, was charged with
structuring the withdrawal of more than $950,000 in cash to
evade a requirement that banks report cash transactions above
$10,000, and lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation about
his withdrawals, prosecutors said. Hastert, scheduled for
arraignment on Thursday, has made no public statement since the
federal charges were filed last week.
The Warner brothers and their associates deposited more than
$600,000 in cash at bank branches in New York, Miami and Las
Vegas in 2011, breaking the money up into smaller amounts to
make sure transactions did not exceed the $10,000
threshold, according to a 2012 U.S. complaint that was unsealed
last week. Both have pleaded guilty and are cooperating with
prosecutors probing corruption at FIFA, while their father, who
denies wrongdoing, stands accused of soliciting payments worth
$10 million from the South African government.
It is not known whether the banks reported structuring by
Hastert or the Warners to the Treasury Department, possibly
sparking criminal investigations. It is illegal for banks to
discuss whether they have filed such reports.
The reason drug traffickers and others keep deposits and
withdrawals under $10,000 is that the primary U.S. anti-money
laundering law, the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), requires banks to
file with the Treasury Department so-called Currency Transaction
Reports, or CTRs, on transactions involving more than $10,000 in
cash.
What many don't necessarily realize, however, is that a CTR
is not likely to be noticed by authorities unless the party
involved was already under investigation, said a former federal
agent who was responsible for reviewing such documents. What
does catch the attention of law enforcers, instead, is when
someone tries to prevent a bank from filing a CTR by breaking up
a cash transaction, said the source.
The source, who declined to be named due to
the sensitive nature of his private sector work, said: "The
avoidance of a CTR gets more attention than the filing of one."
Banks file so-called Suspicious Activity Reports, or SARs,
when they suspect a customer has done something shady, like
breaking up cash deposits to evade CTRs.
Congress made CTR evasion, or structuring, a crime under the
Bank Secrecy Act in the 1980s because drug traffickers in Miami
were using small armies of so-called "smurfs" to travel between
banks and branches to make small deposits. It is punishable by
up to five years in prison and forfeiture of the money
involved.
Between 2009 and 2014, the Justice Department prosecuted 787
structuring cases involving 1,126 defendants, according to
statistics provided by a department spokesman.
Law enforcement agencies rely heavily on bank reports on
structuring in order to build cases against financial criminals,
said Richard Weber, chief of Internal Revenue Service - Criminal
Investigation.
"Bank Secrecy Act data and evidence of structuring have long
been valuable tools for law enforcement to use as initial
indications of financial and other crimes. In some cases,
structuring may be the only indication that additional crimes
are being committed," Weber told Reuters.
Between March 2012 and March 2015, banks filed more than
500,000 reports warning authorities of structuring activity,
according to data released by Treasury's Financial Crimes
Enforcement Network (FinCEN). Structuring is the suspicious
activity that banks most often report to authorities. Although
FinCEN does not publish statistics on CTR filings, between 40
million and 45 million were filed during the same time period,
FinCEN spokesman Steve Hudak said.
AUTOMATED SOFTWARE
Banks rely both on tellers and automated systems adept at
detecting structured transactions, scanning activity across
branches on different days, including those completed at ATMs.
Some systems can even spot such activity in related accounts
belonging to, for instance, members of the same family.
These software solutions are offered by a number of
companies, including Oracle Corp, Nice Systems
, and SAS.
None of the software companies and IT specialists contacted
by Reuters responded to requests for comment on the specific
detection settings of their systems. Such details are often
closely guarded to prevent tipping-off criminals.
"They're generally going to look for repeat transactions
that are in the $9,000 to $10,000 range," said Rob Rowe, a
former bank compliance officer and now a lawyer with the
American Bankers Association, an industry trade group.
But banks may watch anything between $5,000 and $10,000 when
dealing with customers deemed high-risk, he added.
When a teller spots potential structuring activity, or when
automated systems detect it, the customer's account is flagged
and an investigation begins. During that probe, the bank will
contact the customer and ask for an explanation of the
transactions, but if the bank is not satisfied with the
customer's response, a SAR is then filed to warn authorities.
Automated systems have become sophisticated and can even
help a bank determine the legitimacy of a
customer's explanation, said Michael Zeldin, a former Justice
Department official.
He said the owner of a flower shop may claim he made regular
$9,000 deposits because that is the amount of cash his business
generated on a daily or weekly basis, but the best automated
systems can pull up deposits made by similar flower shops to see
if the customer's claim bears out.
(Reporting by Brett Wolf; Editing by Soyoung Kim and Martin
Howell)