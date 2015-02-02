ZURICH Football's rule-making body will consider allowing a fourth substitution in extra-time as well as ending the controversial so-called "triple punishment" at a meeting this month.

"A decision is expected to be taken by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) on the ... 'triple punishment' with a proposal from UEFA to be reviewed," said the agenda, published by soccer's governing body FIFA on Monday.

The triple punishment, where a player concedes a penalty, is sent off for denying the opposition a clear scoring chance and then has to serve an automatic suspension, has been on and off the IFAB agenda for several years.

Critics of the rule say the combination of penalty and red card can drastically alter, or in many cases, kill off a game.

Last year European soccer's ruling body UEFA proposed the red card be replaced with a yellow card, however IFAB was concerned this could lead to more cynical fouls and referred the matter to its two advisory panels.

The meeting in Belfast on Feb. 28 will also decide whether to allow teams to use a fourth substitute in matches that go to extra-time.

In addition IFAB could decide to allow tracking systems where players would wear chips or other small devices that can monitor their performances.

The use of 'sin bins' in recreational football and the potential use of video replays to support referees are to be discussed as well.

IFAB consists of one representative from each of the English, Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish FAs. Each holds one vote while FIFA has four votes.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)