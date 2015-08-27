GENEVA Aug 27 The U.S. Department of Justice has asked Switzerland to give priority to a U.S. request to extradite former FIFA official Julio Rocha in preference to a subsequent request from his native Nicaragua, the Swiss Justice Ministry spokesman told Reuters on Thursday.

Six of seven soccer officials detained in Zurich in late May remain in Swiss custody pending extradition requests to face corruption charges in the United States. The seventh agreed to extradition last month to New York.

"We have always said we will decide in September... We will decide on the U.S. request concerning Rocha and also decide the question of which state has priority," ministry spokesman Folco Galli said. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by John Stonestreet)