Journalists are reflected in the FIFA logo as they wait for a news conference after a meeting of the FIFA executive committee in Zurich March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH Switzerland's Office of the Attorney General said football's governing body FIFA had handed over more IT data on Wednesday, including, according to one source, records from FIFA President Sepp Blatter's office.

The OAG seized data and documents stored in computer systems at FIFA last month as part of criminal proceedings related to the allocation of the 2018 and 2022 FIFA football World Cups in Russia and Qatar.

On Wednesday it received more data that it had requested from FIFA last month.

"I can confirm that FIFA handed over today seized IT data to the OAG," a spokesman said in an emailed statement. "As already communicated, the OAG has opened criminal proceedings against persons unknown."

If need be the OAG will look to speak with Blatter and other officials if they are of interest to its investigation, the spokesman said.

A source close to the Swiss investigation indicated that records from Blatter's office were part of the investigation.

The news was first reported by the BBC, which said data was also taken from the offices of FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke and the group's head of finance.

"As confirmed by the Office of the General Attorney ‎of Switzerland, FIFA today provided the requested IT data as scheduled," FIFA said in an emailed comment.

The OAG suspects that irregularities occurred in the allocation of the FIFA World Cups of 2018 and 2022, which were awarded to Russia and Qatar respectively.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Additional reporting by Brian Homewood in Bern and Mark Hosenball in Washington; Editing by Hugh Lawson)