(Adds comment from Transparency International)
BERNE Dec 12 Swiss lawmakers passed a bill on
Friday that would subject sports officials -- such as the head
of soccer's governing body, FIFA, and the International Olympic
Committee -- to more financial scrutiny by banks in Switzerland.
Switzerland is responding to years of corruption allegations
with a set of laws that have become known as "Lex FIFA", which
aim to tighten oversight of the approximately 60 sporting bodies
based here.
Swiss lawmakers voted 128 to 62 in favour of revising a
broader bill designed to fight money laundering, based on
guidelines set up by the intergovernmental Financial Action Task
Force (FATF).
The bill now includes wording saying FIFA head Sepp Blatter
and other sports executives, such as International Olympic
Committee President Thomas Bach, should be treated as
"politically exposed persons" - a term justice officials use to
define those in positions that could be abused to launder money.
Bach, who on Monday pushed through sweeping reforms of
Olympic bidding, said he welcomed the measures "wholeheartedly."
The IOC will audit its accounts to higher standards than
legally required of the organization and will provide a yearly
finance report, including the allowance policy for all IOC
members, Bach said.
FIFA said it supports government efforts to tackle
corruption but didn't comment specifically on the bill, which
now goes to Swiss government to be written into law.
The bill increases financial scrutiny of sports officials by
necessity, because Switzerland's banks are legally required to
ensure funds are not of suspicious origin before they accept
them.
The broader money-laundering guidelines aim to keep
Switzerland, which is effectively doing away with banking
secrecy, off FATF blacklists.
Global corruption watchdog Transparency International
welcomed the bill's passage. But it said Switzerland should go a
step further and make private corruption a criminal offense, to
give prosecutors more leeway to crack down on wrong-doing in
sport.
The campaign to increase oversight of major sports bodies
has been led since 2010 by lawmaker Roland Buechel, who says he
is concerned that negative headlines around these organisations
are tarnishing Switzerland's image.
Sports bodies like the IOC and FIFA enjoy a privileged
existence in Switzerland. As non-profit associations, they pay a
far lower tax bill than private-sector corporations.
That legal status puts organizations such as FIFA, which
posted nearly $1.4 billion in revenue last year, on an equal
footing with community projects, for example.
(Reporting by Ruben Sprich in Berne, Katharina Bart and
Caroline Copley in Zurich, Martina Depetris in Geneva, Editing
by Angus MacSwan, Larry King)