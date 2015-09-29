ZURICH, Sept 29 Swiss authorities are treating UEFA head Michel Platini as somewhere between a witness and an accused person in a soccer corruption probe that was widened last week to include FIFA President Sepp Blatter, Switzerland's attorney general said.

"We didn't audition Mr Platini as a witness, that's not true. We investigated against him in between as a witness and an accused person," Michael Lauber told reporters after a speaking engagement on Tuesday.

"If I was satisfied or not, I can't tell because I would do real damage to the investigation," he added. He said his office had not yet decided whether to bring charges against Blatter. Prosecutors questioned both men on Friday, when they announced a criminal investigation into Blatter. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)