ZURICH Dec 5 A privileged existence in
Switzerland for some of the largest sports organizations in the
world and their top executives including Sepp Blatter, president
of world soccer's governing body FIFA, may be coming to an end.
Responding to years of corruption allegations, lawmakers are
poised to pass a set of laws known as "Lex FIFA" that would
tighten oversight of the approximately 60 sporting bodies based
in Switzerland.
The first of the new laws, which is expected to be approved
by parliament next Friday, would treat Blatter and other top
executives such as International Olympic Committee head Thomas
Bach as "politically exposed persons" - a term justice officials
use to define those in positions that could be abused to launder
money.
This would by necessity increase financial scrutiny of
sports officials because Switzerland's banks are legally
required to ensure funds are not of suspicious origin before
they accept them.
The campaign to increase oversight of major sports bodies
has been led since 2010 by lawmaker Roland Buechel, who says he
is concerned that negative headlines around these organisations
are tarnishing Switzerland's image.
The latest scandal involves allegations of corruption -
denied by those concerned - in the bidding process for the right
to host the 2018 and 2022 soccer World Cups, awarded to Russia
and Qatar respectively.
FIFA is based in a $250 million mostly underground
headquarters in Zurich atop what is known locally as "dividend
hill" - so called because residents of the exclusive suburb
overlooking Lake Zurich are reputed to be sufficiently wealthy
to live solely off annual payouts from stocks and bonds.
Since 2010, eight members of FIFA's decision-making
Executive Committee have been banned for various lengths of time
by FIFA's ethics committee for corruption, or have resigned
while under investigation.
Housing sports organisations carries financial benefits for
Switzerland despite despite their favoured tax status.
As non-profit associations, sports bodies pay a far lower
tax bill than private-sector corporations. That legal status
puts FIFA, which posted nearly $1.4 billion in revenue last
year, on an equal footing with community projects, for example.
At the same time, FIFA is credited by Zurich officials with
creating hundreds of jobs and boosting tourism with events like
the Ballon d'Or award ceremony, which last year drew football
greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to the city.
Swiss public opinion, however, has hardened against FIFA and
its head Blatter, a Swiss native. Ninety-five-per-cent of those
who took part in a recent online poll conducted by Swiss daily
20 Minuten said that he should accept responsibility for FIFA's
recent troubles and step down.
"It has started to be embarrassing, it's really bad for the
country and it's not necessary," Swiss parliamentarian Buechel
told Reuters.
The first test comes on Dec. 12, when lawmakers are expected
to pass the law defining top sports officials as politically
exposed persons.
The second prong of Lex FIFA is to make FIFA and other
sports bodies subject to new money-laundering laws drawn up by
the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force. Currently
Swiss-based sports bodies are exempt.
This draft law is set for committee and then parliamentary
debate next year and, though it enjoys government backing, is
unlikely to enter force before 2017 due to the slow nature of
the Swiss lawmaking process, according to Berne lawmakers. A
third proposal to tackle match-fixing is likely also years off,
according to these people.
In a statement to Reuters, FIFA said it supports measures
to protect football's integrity and tackle corruption.
"As an international sports organisation based in
Switzerland, FIFA is following current political discussions
with interest and is available to answer any questions from
legislators."
A spokeswoman for the IOC said it welcomed efforts to make
corruption in sport a criminal offense.
Transparency International, a governance group, backs the
draft law but has also criticized it, saying it doesn't give
Swiss prosecutors enough legal leeway to pursue wrong-doing in
sports vigorously.
Other sports organizations based in Switzerland include the
World Anti-Doping Agency, or WADA, and the International Cycling
Union, or UCI.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart. Additional reporting by Brian
