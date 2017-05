ZURICH, March 22 Costas Takkas, former secretary-general of the Cayman Islands Football Association, was extradited from Switzerland to the United States on Tuesday as part of a crackdown on alleged corruption in soccer, Swiss judicial authorities said.

"Two U.S. police officers took charge of (Takkas) in Zurich and accompanied him on the flight to New York," the Swiss Federal Office of Justice (FOJ) said in a statement. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Mark Heinrich)