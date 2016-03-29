ZURICH, March 29 Four clubs have been fined for breaching FIFA rules which ban third parties from influencing transfer policy or from owning players, soccer's world governing body said on Tuesday.

Dutch club FC Twente were fined 185,000 Swiss francs ($190,000), Brazil's Santos 75,000, Belgium's St Truiden 60,000 and Spain's Sevilla 55,000 by FIFA's disciplinary committee.

All four clubs were also issued with warnings while FC Twente, St Truiden and Santos were given reprimands, FIFA said.

In all cases, FIFA said the clubs were "found to be liable for entering into contracts that enabled third parties to influence the club's independence in employment and transfer-related matters." ($1 = 0.9740 Swiss francs) (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)