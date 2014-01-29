Jan 29 FIFA's annual report on the global transfer market released on Wednesday reported that English clubs were the biggest spenders in 2013, splashing out $913 million on international transfers. Spanish clubs received the biggest income from international transfers, a total of $565 million. Following are the 20 countries which spent the most and the 20 which received the most from international transfers in 2013. Biggest spenders (millions of dollars, percentage increase over 2012 in brackets) 1. England 913 (+51) 2. Italy 475 (+120) 3. France 420 (+74) 4. Spain 319 (+78) 5. Germany 239 (+1) 6. Russia 214 (-33) 7. Ukraine 193 (+168) 8. Turkey 163 (+50) 9. Portugal 104 (+21) 10. Wales 100 (+96) 11. Brazil 73 (-21) 12. Netherlands 56 (+65) 13. United Arab Emirates 47 (+88) 14. Qatar 46 (+2) 15. Belgium 43 (+39) 16. Saudi Arabia 40 (+100) 17. Mexico 39 (+44) 18. China 28 (-45) 19. Argentina 22 (-12) 20. Switzerland 20 (-5) Biggest sellers (in millions of dollars, percentage increase over 2012 in brackets): 1. Spain 565 (+166) 2. Italy 436 (+47) 3. Portugal 323 (+42) 4. Brazil 312 (+34) 5. England 300 (+27) 6. France 297 (+42) 7. Netherlands 182 (+31) 8. Ukraine 168 (+379) 9. Germany 140 (-29) 10. Russia 94 (+151) 11. Uruguay 63 (+7) 12. Croatia 61 (+261) 13. Belgium 60 (-13) 14. Argentina 60 (+11) 15. Mexico 52 (+106) 16. Romania 42 (+269) 17. Switzerland 42 (-46) 18. Denmark 39 (+3) 19. Serbia 38 (+131) 20. Scotland 37 (+39) Source: FIFA (Compiled by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)