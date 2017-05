NEW YORK A top Guatemalan soccer official and judge on the Central American country's constitutional court was arrested on a cruise ship at Port Canaveral, Florida, on Friday a day after being charged in a U.S. probe of corruption in the sport, the FBI said.

A FBI spokeswoman said that Héctor Trujillo, 62, was arrested when officials of U.S. Customs and Border Protection went to his cabin door.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; editing by Grant McCool)