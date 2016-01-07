NEW YORK A suspended Guatemalan judge who was arrested last month as part of a U.S. investigation into corruption in soccer's world governing body FIFA won the right to be released from jail on Thursday on a $4 million bond.

Héctor Trujillo, 62, was secretary general of the Guatemalan soccer federation and a Constitutional Court judge until his Dec. 4 arrest while aboard a Disney cruise ship docked in Florida.

Trujillo was granted release by U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Levy in Brooklyn, New York. As part of the bond package, Trujillo agreed to home confinement and electronic monitoring. He is planning to stay in New Jersey, according to his defends attorney, Florian Miedel.

Trujillo is one of dozens of soccer officials charged by U.S. authorities investigating corruption in FIFA in a probe that has rocked soccer worldwide and sent the organization into crisis.

His arrest came a day after the U.S. Justice Department announced charges against 16 people for allegedly participating in schemes involving more than $200 million in bribes and kickbacks sought for marketing and broadcast rights to tournaments and matches.

U.S. authorities since May have announced charges against 41 defendants, including 12 individuals and two sports marketing companies that have pleaded guilty.

Trujillo has been in U.S. custody since being arrested while aboard the cruise ship in Port Canaveral, Florida. He pleaded not guilty on Dec. 30.

