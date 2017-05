Football - Wales v Israel - UEFA Euro 2016 Qualifying Group B - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales - 6/9/15UEFA President Michel Platini in the stands before the gameReuters / Rebecca NadenLivepic

NYON, Switzerland European soccer body UEFA's national associations "fully support" Michel Platini, Austrian FA President Leo Windtner told reporters after a meeting of all 54 member associations on Thursday.

Platini, who hopes to be a candidate for FIFA president in February, was suspended for 90 days by FIFA's Ethics Committee last week but is appealing the decision and denies any wrongdoing.

