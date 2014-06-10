SAO PAULO, June 10 FIFA president Sepp Blatter endured a tense and frosty reception from UEFA delegates on Tuesday, who stood alone from other confederations in not backing his intentions to run for a further term as FIFA president again next year.

Michael von Praag, the president of the Dutch FA and Greg Dyke, the chairman of the English FA, openly challenged Blatter after he addressed the European delegates at their national association meeting before the FIFA Congress which begins on Tuesday evening.

After Blatter had told the assembled UEFA delegates he was seriously considering standing for a fifth term, Von Praag addressed the Swiss head of world soccer, the Dutchman later told reporters.

"Mr Blatter, this is nothing personal but if you look at FIFA's reputation over the last seven or eight years, it is being linked to all kinds of corruption and all kinds of old boys' networks things," Von Praag said he had told Blatter in the meeting from which reporters were barred.

"FIFA has an executive president and you are not making things easy for yourself and I do not think you are the man for the job any longer."

UEFA took no resolution against Blatter, but the mood of the meeting had been "tense" according to a UEFA spokesman who said Blatter received only polite applause at the end.

After the meeting former UEFA president Lennart Johansson, who lost a FIFA presidential election to Blatter in 1998 told reporters: "It is time he went. He has done some good things for football and FIFA but 16 years is enough." (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ossian Shine)