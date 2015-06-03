ZURICH, June 3 European soccer's governing body UEFA has scrapped a meeting planned for Saturday when they were due to discuss their next steps following last week's FIFA presidential election, UEFA president Michel Platini said in a statement on Wednesday.

"I have decided that it would be more appropriate to postpone the meeting which could have taken place in Berlin this weekend," Platini said following Tuesday's announcement by FIFA president Sepp Blatter that he was to stand down.

"Considering new information is revealed every day, I believe it is wiser to take time to assess the situation, so together we can take a position on this issue." (Editing by: Ossian Shine)