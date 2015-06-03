Blatter did not speak to U.S. investigators, lawyer says
ZURICH Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has not spoken to United States prosecutors in Switzerland, his U.S.-based lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday.
PARIS FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke said on Wednesday he was not guilty of any corrupt paractice in a $10 million bank transaction under investigation by U.S authorities and saw no reason to stand down.
"I have no reason to say that I shouldn't remain secretary general regarding what's happened in the last days, because I have no responsibility," he told France Info radio.
"I'm beyond reproach and I certainly don't feel guilty. So I don't even have to justify that I'm innocent," he added.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Ralph Boulton)
