LONDON Oct 19 Ramon Vega is considering standing as a candidate in February's FIFA presidential election with the former Swiss international defender telling the BBC he would decide on the matter in the coming days.

"I come without baggage and I have substantial experience from both football and in finance," Vega said on Monday.

The 44-year-old played for Grasshoppers in his native Switzerland, then Cagliari, Tottenham, Watford and Celtic before ending his playing career with French side Creteil in 2003, having also won 23 international caps.

Since hanging up his boots, Vega has worked in the financial sector.

FIFA's Executive Committee are holding an emergency meeting in Zurich on Tuesday after outgoing president Sepp Blatter and UEFA chief Michel Platini were handed 90-day suspensions by soccer's governing body amid corruption allegations.

Both men deny any wrongdoing but the emergency meeting may lead to the postponement of the presidential election currently scheduled to take place on Feb. 26, 2016. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by John O'Brien)