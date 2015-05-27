Trinidad and Tobago's former National Security Minister and former FIFA Vice President, Jack Warner, gestures after leaving the offices of the Sunshine Newspaper which he owns, in Arouca, East Trinidad, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Former FIFA vice president Jack Warner surrendered after being accused on corruption charges, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing a spokeswoman for the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

Warner, who is among the nine FIFA officials and five corporate executives who were accused in New York, said he has never been questioned by the FBI.

"I reiterate that I am innocent of any charges. I have walked away from the politics of world football," the paper quoted Warner as saying.

Seven leading soccer officials were arrested on corruption charges by U.S. and Swiss authorities on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)